BRIEF-Groupe Boisset to acquire Henri Maire shares followed by squeeze out

March 3 (Reuters) - Henri Maire SA :
* Reported on Monday that it has decided, together with Groupe Boisset and Jean-Luc Pierre, that Groupe Boisset will be allowed to initiate in the coming weeks a tender offer for the Henri Maire shares followed by a squeeze out
* Further details of this tender offer will be given in an upcoming press release
* Announces Gilles Seguin was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors
Source text: bit.ly/1DBL3Vy
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom