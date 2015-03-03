FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groupe Boisset to acquire Henri Maire shares followed by squeeze out
March 3, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Groupe Boisset to acquire Henri Maire shares followed by squeeze out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Henri Maire SA :

* Reported on Monday that it has decided, together with Groupe Boisset and Jean-Luc Pierre, that Groupe Boisset will be allowed to initiate in the coming weeks a tender offer for the Henri Maire shares followed by a squeeze out

* Further details of this tender offer will be given in an upcoming press release

* Announces Gilles Seguin was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Source text: bit.ly/1DBL3Vy

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

