March 3 (Reuters) - Natra SA :

* Said on Monday H2 net sales 200.3 million euros ($224.5 million) versus 190.3 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss 43.1 million euros versus profit 92,000 euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 10.6 million euros, down 60.7 percent year on year

* Net debt 161.1 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014, representing an increase of 9.76 percent compared to net debt on Dec. 31, 2013

