BRIEF-Space FE net loss narrows to 0.5 million euros, proposes listing on MTA
March 3, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Space FE net loss narrows to 0.5 million euros, proposes listing on MTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3(Reuters) - Space SpA :

* Reported on Monday full year 2014 net loss of 460,654 euros versus net loss of 670,050 euros year ago

* Said it will propose to its shareholders to approve delisiting of company’s shares from MIV market of the Italian Stock Exchange and listing instead on MTA market(Mercato Telematico Azionario) of its shares and market warrants, following merger by incorporation with FILA

* Called for shareholders’ meeting on April 2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
