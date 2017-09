March 3(Reuters) - Ihlas Ev Aletleri Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 98.5 million lira ($39.2 million) versus 108.1 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 11.3 million lira versus loss of 23.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:

