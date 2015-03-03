BRIEF-Podlaskie Province ends contract with Techmadex unit

March 3 (Reuters) - Techmadex SA :

* Said on March 2 that Podlaskie Province (Voivodeship) terminated a contract signed on Aug. 14, 2013, with the company’s unit, BioGP Energia Sp. z o.o. for realization of a project

* The project aimed at using modern technologies in the field of renewable energy sources

* The contract was ended due to BioGP Energia’s failure to deliver required documents and decision not to proceed with the project

