March 3 (Reuters) - Flap Kongre Toplanti Hizmetleri AS :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 33.9 million lira ($13.49 million) versus 21 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 2.3 million lira versus 814,623 lira year ago

