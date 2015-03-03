FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 750 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 750 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15,2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.818

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 13,2018

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS (B&D),Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.375 billion sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0872706881

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
