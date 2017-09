CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Petrokent widens Q4 net loss to 2.8 million lira

(Corrects FY 2014 revenue figure to 32.6 million lira from 23.6 million lira in the first bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)

March 3 (Reuters) - Petrokent :

* FY 2014 revenue of 32.6 million lira ($12.89 million) versus 30.9 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus profit of 2.7 million lira year ago

* Q4 net loss of 2.8 lira million versus loss of 947,629 lira year ago