New Issue-Syngenta Finance prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Syngenta Finance N.V.
(Syngenta Finance)
Guarantor Syngenta AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10,2027
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.303
Reoffer price 99.303
Reoffer yield 1.311 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D), Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2(negative)(Moody‘s) & A+(stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
