New Issue-Finland prices 3.0 bln euro 2031 bond

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finland,Republic of (Finland)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15,2031

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 98.5900

Reoffer price 98.5900

Spread Minus 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000148630

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)