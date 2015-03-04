FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scandinavian Private Equity gives forecast for financial year 2014/15
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scandinavian Private Equity gives forecast for financial year 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Said on Tuesday, the company forecasts a profit in the range of 105 million - 115 million Danish crowns ($15.73 million - $17.23 million), corresponding to a return on equity of 12.13 pct, for the financial year ending on Jan. 31, 2015

* Based on achieved return on equity of 9.8 pct in the period Q1-Q3 2014/15, the previous forecast for the financial year 2014/15 was a return on equity that exceeds the long-term return expectations of 7-8 pct pa.

* Equity is expected to come to 780 million - 790 million crowns at Jan. 31, 2015, equal to 17,950-18,150 crowns per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6748 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.