CORRECTED-BRIEF-SCOR Global Life enters into longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SCOR Global Life enters into longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date of announcement to Tuesday)

March 4 (Reuters) - Scor SE :

* Said on Tuesday SCOR Global Life has entered into a longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Sun Life)

* The transaction covers benefits in payment for pensioners who are members of the Bell Canada (BCE Inc) pension plan

* The risk of these members living longer is transferred from BCE Inc`s pension scheme to Sun Life and two reinsurers

* The associated liabilities are approximately C$ 5 billion

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
