CORRECTED-BRIEF-SCOR Global Life enters into longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life

(Corrects date of announcement to Tuesday)
March 4 (Reuters) - Scor SE :
* Said on Tuesday SCOR Global Life has entered into a longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Sun Life)
* The transaction covers benefits in payment for pensioners who are members of the Bell Canada (BCE Inc) pension plan
* The risk of these members living longer is transferred from BCE Inc`s pension scheme to Sun Life and two reinsurers
* The associated liabilities are approximately C$ 5 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com