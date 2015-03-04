FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: way to implement restructuring plan is free
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait: way to implement restructuring plan is free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4(Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Said on Tuesday way to implement restructuring plan was finally free

* Had reached agreement on demands of bondholders in creditors’ meeting on Feb. 19 with lending banks and One Square Advisory Services GmbH

* As a compromise for various demands, lender banks, Common Representative and the company had agreed on a collateral concept

* In return, the Common Representative of noteholders relinquish any claims

* Said central component of agreement is an equal security for claim for payment of banks and creditors of corporate bond 2013/20 in proportion to capital provided Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.