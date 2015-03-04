FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonae Capital FY net loss narrows to 6.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sonae Capital FY net loss narrows to 6.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that FY 2014 net loss is of 6.83 million euros ($7.6 million) vs loss of 13.2 million euros yea ago

* FY EBITDA up 61.4 pct to 11.82 million euros

* FY turnover up 38.7 pct to 176.57 million euros

* End-Dec. net debt at 234.5 million euros, down 11.6 million euros year over year

* Says 2015 to be focus on internationalization process and with increased efforts on the sale of non-strategic assets

Source text: bit.ly/18jwA7U Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8953 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.