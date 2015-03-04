FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XXL initiates program to buy-back own shares
March 4, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-XXL initiates program to buy-back own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Initiates program to buy-back own shares

* Says total number of shares to be acquired is up to 130,000 shares and the exact number of restricted share units will be available and disclosed soon

* Says highest price to be paid per share will be 85 Norwegian crowns ($11), but shall in no event exceed the prevailing market price at the Oslo Stock Exchange on the relevant trading day

* The shares will be purchased from the open market Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.7380 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

