BUZZ-Lamborghini: sees vehicle sales, revenues rising this year
March 4, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Lamborghini: sees vehicle sales, revenues rising this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, owned by Volkswagen Group, expects sales volumes to rise this yr from the 2,530 vehicles delivered last yr, says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann at the Geneva Motor Show

** Revenues are also seen up in 2015 from last yr’s more than 600 mln euros

** Russia a small market for Lamborghini, co was not impacted by the market slump there, he adds. The sharp drop in the oil price may slightly dampen demand in oil-producing nations, although for now not overly felt by Lamborghini

** Lamborghini is still waiting for approval from Volkswagen Group to build the SUV, Winkelmann says, and will only project its launch date once that has happened. Winkelmann had previously said he expected the SUV could come to market by 2017 or 2018

** Luxury co not benefiting much from the weak euro/dollar exchange rate given hedging practices in the VW Group

** United States, Greater China, the Middle East and the UK, Germany and Japan are likely to remain co’s main markets this yr

RM:agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net RM:jan.schwartz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

