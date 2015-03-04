New Issue-Swedbank Mortgage prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.828
Yield 0.4 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, LBBW, Swedbank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
