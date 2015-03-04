New Issue-Swedbank Mortgage prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.828

Yield 0.4 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, LBBW, Swedbank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

