New Issue- Vestas prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Vestas prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Vestas)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 11,2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.218

Reoffer price 99.218

Reoffer yield 2.875 pct

Spread 242.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 282.7 bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & Nordea

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1197336263

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
