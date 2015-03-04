New Issue- Vestas prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vestas Wind Systems A/S
(Vestas)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 11,2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.218
Reoffer price 99.218
Reoffer yield 2.875 pct
Spread 242.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 282.7 bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & Nordea
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
