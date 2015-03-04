New Issue- KBC Group prices 750 mln euro 2027 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KBC Group

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 11,2027

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.4940

Reoffer yield 1.953 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas & DB

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English/Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

