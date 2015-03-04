New Issue- GDF Suez prices a multi tranche deal

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi trnache deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower GDF Suez SA
(GDF Suez)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 0.00 pct
Reoffer price 99.741
Reoffer yield 0.13 pct
Spread 2.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2022
Coupon 0.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.262
Reoffer yield 0.608 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2026
Coupon 1.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.236
Reoffer yield 1.074 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2035
Coupon 1.500 pct
Reoffer price 98.637
Reoffer yield 1.58 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 13,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC (B&D)
Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
