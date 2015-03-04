New Issue- GDF Suez prices a multi tranche deal

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi trnache deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GDF Suez SA

(GDF Suez)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2017

Coupon 0.00 pct

Reoffer price 99.741

Reoffer yield 0.13 pct

Spread 2.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN FR0012602746

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2022

Coupon 0.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.262

Reoffer yield 0.608 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN FR0012602753

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2026

Coupon 1.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.236

Reoffer yield 1.074 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN FR0012602753

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2035

Coupon 1.500 pct

Reoffer price 98.637

Reoffer yield 1.58 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN FR0012602779

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 13,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC (B&D)

Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)