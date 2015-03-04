New Issue- Croatia prices 1.50 bln euro 2025 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Croatia, Republic of
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2025
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 97.8450
Reoffer price 97.8450
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, ERSTE, JP Morgan & UNI
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P) &
BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
