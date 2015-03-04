New Issue-BTMU prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.548

Reoffer price 99.548

Yield 0.942 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Satnley & MUS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1200103361

