New Issue-Roche Holdings prices $600 mln 2020 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Roche Holdings INC
Guarantor Roche Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date March 13, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.592
Reoffer price 99.592
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
