New Issue- Santander prices 1.5 bln euro 2025 bond

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Santander SA

(Santander)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17,2025

Coupon 2.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.0430

Reoffer yield 2.61 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 18,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Santander

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English/Spanish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

