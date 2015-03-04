New Issue-BPCE prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BKint, Helaba & Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

