New Issue-BPCE prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN
March 4, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BKint, Helaba & Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
