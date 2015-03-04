New Issue-BPCE prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 FRN

Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BKint, Helaba & Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)