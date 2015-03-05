FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delhaize FY comp store sales up 4.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2015 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize FY comp store sales up 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group Sa

* Fy comparable store sales growth of 4.4 percent in u.s. And -3.5 percent in belgium

* Q4 group underlying operating margin of 3.9 percent (3.6 percent excluding impact of 53rd week in u.s.)

* Fy underlying operating profit of 737 million euro excluding 53rd week in u.s; 762 million euro including 53rd week in the u.s.

* Q4 non-recurring reorg charge of eur137 million from plan in belgium; impairment loss of eur124 million from bottom dollar food divestiture

* Sees fy capital expenditures increasing to approxmately eur700 million at identical exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

