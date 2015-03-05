FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TXT e-solutions FY EBITDA up 8.4 pct yoy, proposes dividend payment
March 5, 2015 / 6:39 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TXT e-solutions FY EBITDA up 8.4 pct yoy, proposes dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5(Reuters) - TXT e-solutions SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue of 55.9 million euros ($61.7 million), up 6.3 pct year on year

* FY EBITDA of 6.8 million euros, up 8.4 pct year on year

* FY net income of 4.2 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Proposed full year dividend of 0.25 euro per share

* Said it would propose to shareholders’ meeting to approve a free capital increase through the issue of one new share for every 10 owned held

* New shares will be distributed on May 18 after distribution of cash dividend

* Company believes it will be able to outperform the market, thanks to a strengthened presence in North America, and the development of the existing customer list

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9061 euros Gdynia Newsroom

