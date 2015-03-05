FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY 2014 order intake up 4.9 pct to CHF 735.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 5, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY 2014 order intake up 4.9 pct to CHF 735.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Swisslog Holding AG :

* FY order intake rose to 735.4 million Swiss francs ($761.84 million)(+4.9 pct, +7.4 pct in constant currencies)

* FY 2014 net result fell from 11.9 million francs to 4.4 million francs due to extraordinary expenses in connection with public offer by Kuka and currency translation differences

* FY 2014 EBIT fell, as expected, by 6.8 pct (-2.9 pct in constant currencies) before transaction expenses and amounted to 19.1 million francs

* Proposal will be submitted to annual general meeting to refrain from distributing a dividend for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9653 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.