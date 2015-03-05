FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Spirax-Sarco: jumps on special dividend
March 5, 2015

BUZZ-Spirax-Sarco: jumps on special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a manufacturer of steam control valves and pumps, jumps as much as 7.3 pct in early trade

** Declares a special dividend of 120p/shr after reporting inline full-year results

** Says it has established a wholly-owned company in India and that it expects to start direct sales in mid-2015

** “Progress was strong in Watson-Marlow and the Americas and a new venture in India could boost Asian sales,” analysts at Liberum write in a note (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

