BRIEF-Adidas CEO Hainer says in no hurry to leave

March 5 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Term potential of russian market; to increase stores in moscow

* Adidas ceo says contract lasts until 2017: “you will have to bear with me still for some time”

* Adidas ceo hainer says definitely will not join another company when leaves adidas

* Adidas ceo expects taylormade golf business to return to top and bottom line growth in 2015

* Adidas ceo says committed to holding on to reebok and taylormade brands