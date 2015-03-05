FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adidas CEO Hainer says in no hurry to leave
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adidas CEO Hainer says in no hurry to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Term potential of russian market; to increase stores in moscow

* Adidas ceo says contract lasts until 2017: “you will have to bear with me still for some time”

* Adidas ceo hainer says definitely will not join another company when leaves adidas

* Adidas ceo expects taylormade golf business to return to top and bottom line growth in 2015

* Adidas ceo says committed to holding on to reebok and taylormade brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
