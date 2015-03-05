New Issue-IsDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited
Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 12, 2020
Coupon 1.831 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.831 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CIMB, DIB, GIB, HSBC, Natixis, NCBC, NBAD,
RHB & Standard Charatered
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London, Nasdaq Dubai & Bursa Malaysia
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
