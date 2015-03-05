FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IsDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IsDB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited

Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 12, 2020

Coupon 1.831 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.831 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CIMB, DIB, GIB, HSBC, Natixis, NCBC, NBAD,

RHB & Standard Charatered

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London, Nasdaq Dubai & Bursa Malaysia

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1200466677

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
