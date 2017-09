March 5 (Reuters) - Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Proposes dividend payment of 0.0125 lira per share for FY 2014

* Proposes to pay FY 2014 dividend on April 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6200 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)