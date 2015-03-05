FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian leaders cut all security coordination with Israel - PLO officials
March 5, 2015

Palestinian leaders cut all security coordination with Israel - PLO officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), led by President Mahmoud Abbas, decided on Thursday to stop all forms of security coordination with Israel, Palestinian officials said.

Three members of the Palestinian Central Council, the second highest Palestinian decision-making body, told Reuters the decision was taken during the two-day meeting that ended on Thursday. Decisions by the PLO are usuaully binding on the Palestinian Authority.

“The council decided to cease all forms of security coordination with Israel,” a PLO official told Reuters.

The decision was certain to provoke Israel. Security coordination is seen as vital to maintain calm in the West Bank. (Editing by Andrew Roche)

