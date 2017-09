March 6 (Reuters) - Dogan Gazetecilik :

* FY 2014 revenue of 199.3 million lira ($76.42 million) versus 202.7 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 37.4 million lira versus 27.7 million lira year ago

* Proposes dividend payment of 0.1237751 lira per share for FY 2014

* Proposes dividend to be paid on April 10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: