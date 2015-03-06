BRIEF-Alumetal unit signs aluminum delivery deal with Federal-Mogul Group

March 6 (Reuters) - Alumetal SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Alumetal Poland sp. z o.o. signed a deal with Federal-Mogul Nuernberg GmbH, Federal-Mogul Nabarezhnye Chelny Ltd and Federal-Mogul Gorzyce sp. z o.o. (Federal-Mogul Group)

* The deal concerns deliveries of aluminum alloys to Federal-Mogul Group and aluminum chips to Alumetal Poland in 2015

* The total turnover of the deal in 2015 is estimated at 206.5 million zlotys ($55.0 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: