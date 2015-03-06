FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polis Immobilien to submit application for delisting
March 6, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polis Immobilien to submit application for delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Polis Immobilien AG :

* Said on Thursday it had decided to submit application to Frankfurt Stock Exchange for revocation of admission of shares to trading on the regulated market (delisting)

* Said it is to be assumed that delisting will take effect six months after publication of positive decision by Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Said Management Board’s decision was based on fact that economic benefit of POLIS Immobilien AG’s stock-market listing no longer justifies associated expense

