BRIEF-SNP AG: to propose controlling & profit-and-loss transfer agreement with unit SNP Consulting GmbH
#IT Services & Consulting
March 6, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SNP AG: to propose controlling & profit-and-loss transfer agreement with unit SNP Consulting GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :

* Said on Thursday it resolved to conclude a controlling and profit-and-loss transfer agreement between SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG and subsidiary SNP Consulting GmbH

* Said to submit this for approval to Annual General Meeting which is expected to take place on May 21

* Said approval was requirement for validity of agreement

* Said agreement would have a term of at least five years

* Said in addition, to propose creation of authorised and contingent share capital each up to a maximum of 50 percent of current share capital, i.e. each of 1,869,030 euros ($2 million)

$1 = 0.9075 euros Gdynia Newsroom

