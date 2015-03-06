FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to issue new ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence a share
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to issue new ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc

* Tritax Big Box intends to proceed with an institutional placing and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence per share

* The issue will comprise the second tranche of Tritax’ share issuance programme of up to 350 million new ordinary shares valid until 7 July 2015

* The issue price reflects a 2.9 per cent. discount to the closing mid-market price of 113.25 pence per ordinary share on 5 March 2015.

* The Board confirms that Tritax is on track to achieve its target dividend of not less than 6.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
