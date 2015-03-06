BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to issue new ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence a share

March 6 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc

* Tritax Big Box intends to proceed with an institutional placing and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares at a price of 110 pence per share

* The issue will comprise the second tranche of Tritax’ share issuance programme of up to 350 million new ordinary shares valid until 7 July 2015

* The issue price reflects a 2.9 per cent. discount to the closing mid-market price of 113.25 pence per ordinary share on 5 March 2015.

* The Board confirms that Tritax is on track to achieve its target dividend of not less than 6.0 pence per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2015