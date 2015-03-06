New Issue-PPG Industries prices dual tranche deal

Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower PPG Industries INC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.555

Reoffer price 99.555

Yield 0.941 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2027

Coupon 1.4 pct

Issue price 98.628

Reoffer price 98.628

Yield 1.526 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPM & MUSI

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

