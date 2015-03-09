FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avi Ltd H1 HEPS up 10 pct to 253 cents
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Avi Ltd H1 HEPS up 10 pct to 253 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd

* We expect current constrained consumer demand environment to persist

* Special dividend of 200 cents per share

* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 132 cents per share

* Headline EPS up 10 pct to 253 cents

* Cash from operations up 16 pct to r1,31 billion

* Operating profit up 13 pct to r1,15 billion

* Revenue up 11 pct to r6,00 billion for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Strong brand portfolio underpinned a sound performance in a challenging trading environment

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
