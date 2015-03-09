BRIEF-Avi Ltd H1 HEPS up 10 pct to 253 cents

March 9 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd
* We expect current constrained consumer demand environment to persist
* Special dividend of 200 cents per share
* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 132 cents per share
* Headline EPS up 10 pct to 253 cents
* Cash from operations up 16 pct to r1,31 billion
* Operating profit up 13 pct to r1,15 billion
* Revenue up 11 pct to r6,00 billion for 6 months ended Dec 31
* Strong brand portfolio underpinned a sound performance in a challenging trading environment
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2014