March 9, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Datalogic FY 2014 net profit rises by 14.7 pct to 30.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9(Reuters) - Datalogic SpA :

* Reported on Friday full year 2014 revenue of 464.5 million euros ($504.31 million), up 3.1 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 69.4 million euros, up 15.8 pct year on year and full year 2014 net profit is 30.9 million euros, up 14.7 pct year on year

* Q4 revenue is 124.5 million euros, up 3.8 pct year on year and Q4 EBITDA is 17.4 million euros, up 4 pct year on year

* For 2015 company expects to continue its growth path

* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

