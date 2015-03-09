FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski swings to Q4 EBITDA profit of 728,463 zlotys
March 9, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski swings to Q4 EBITDA profit of 728,463 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects both EBITDA values in the first bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Efix Dom Maklerski SA :

* Q4 EBITDA 728,463 zlotys ($192,410) versus loss of 274,091 zlotys last year

* Q4 revenue 1.3 million zlotys versus 683,716 zlotys last year

* Q4 net profit 486,716 zlotys versus net loss of 322,901 zlotys year ago

* Q4 operating profit 508,543 zlotys versus loss of 353,953 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7860 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

