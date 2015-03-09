FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Mun Hyp prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG

(Mun Hyp)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 14,2025

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 99.1770

Reoffer price 99.1770

Reoffer yield 0.585 pct

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date March 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB13J7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
