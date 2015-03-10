BRIEF-NoemaLife FY net result turns to profit of 0.1 mln euros

March 10(Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Reported on Monday hull year 2014 revenue of 67.5 million euros ($72.85 million), up 1.1 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 net profit is 0.1 million euros versus net loss of 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 11.1 million euros, up 32.1 pct year on year

* Said order backlog on Dec. 31, 2014 was 79.1 million euros, up 6.2 pct year on year

* Said aims to achieve a significant growth in revenues and profitability

* Said aims to achieve a significant growth in revenues and profitability

* Aims to consolidate the Italian market and to grow abroad, where it is expected to achieve an incidence of over 50 pct over the next two years