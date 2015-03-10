FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NoemaLife FY net result turns to profit of 0.1 mln euros
March 10, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NoemaLife FY net result turns to profit of 0.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Reported on Monday hull year 2014 revenue of 67.5 million euros ($72.85 million), up 1.1 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 net profit is 0.1 million euros versus net loss of 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 11.1 million euros, up 32.1 pct year on year

* Said order backlog on Dec. 31, 2014 was 79.1 million euros, up 6.2 pct year on year

* Said aims to achieve a significant growth in revenues and profitability

* Aims to consolidate the Italian market and to grow abroad, where it is expected to achieve an incidence of over 50 pct over the next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9266 euros Gdynia Newsroom

