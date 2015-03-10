FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pamapol files prospectus to have its series C, D listed
March 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pamapol files prospectus to have its series C, D listed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :

* Said on Monday that it filed a prospectus for listing of its series C and D shares and rights on series D shares to the Polish Financial Regulator (KNF)

* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. acquired 8,262,250 of the company’s series C shares

* Series D shares were issued via a public offer

