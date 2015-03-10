BRIEF-Pamapol files prospectus to have its series C, D listed

March 10 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA :
* Said on Monday that it filed a prospectus for listing of its series C and D shares and rights on series D shares to the Polish Financial Regulator (KNF)
* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. acquired 8,262,250 of the company’s series C shares
* Series D shares were issued via a public offer
