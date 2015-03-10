FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Secuoya Colombian unit and Agencia EFE to create company in Colombia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
March 10, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Secuoya Colombian unit and Agencia EFE to create company in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* Said on Monday its Colombian unit, Secuoya Grupo de Comunicaciones SAS, had signed a deal with Agencia EFE SAU to create a company in Colombia

* Secuoya and EFE to own a 50 percent stake each in the newly created entity

* The new company, called Productora de Contenidos Audiovisuales bajo demanda (Procobade), to supply news videos and local news on demand to media worldwide

* Under the deal EFE to provide its brand, network of correspondents and news, while Secuoya to invest about 300,000 euros ($324,180) to make all the investments necessary for the implementation of the business

Source text: bit.ly/1C3zsDI

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9254 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.