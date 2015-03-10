FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BIM full year net result swings to loss of 9.7 mln euros
March 10, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BIM full year net result swings to loss of 9.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* Reported on Monday full year 2014 net loss of 9.7 million euros versus net profit of 3.7 million euros a year ago following provisions and adjustments totalling 56.1 million euros

* Said the results differ from the schemes of financial statements (balance sheet and income statement) approved by the board of directors in its meeting on Feb. 10, as a result of the judgment on the failure of Ciccolella to which the company is exposed

* Full year 2014 CET1 Capital Ratio is 11.66 pct, CET1 Capital Ratio pro forma is 12.24 pct

* Announced that on March 5 it has sold its controlling stake in Banca IPIBI

Source text for Eikon: For details on the impact of Ciccolella failure on BIM performance, please see also: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
