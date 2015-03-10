CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Gekoplast announces changes in shareholding structure

(Corrects both percentage stakes in the first bullet. Corrects the number of shares purchased in the second bullet. Corrects the number of shares purchased in the fourth bullet. The company corrected its own statement.)

March 6 (Reuters) - Gekoplast SA :

* Funds managed by TFI Capital Partners and TFI Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I reduce stake in the company to 84 pct from 88.4 pct

* CP Investment Closed-End Investment Fund and Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I lower stake in company via sales of 230,000 and purchase of 13,115 of Gekoplast’s shares Source text for Eikon:

* An undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member sells 230,000 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.80 zlotys ($2) per share

* Another undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member buys 13,115 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.79 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7878 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)