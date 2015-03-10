FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Gekoplast announces changes in shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 10, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Gekoplast announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects both percentage stakes in the first bullet. Corrects the number of shares purchased in the second bullet. Corrects the number of shares purchased in the fourth bullet. The company corrected its own statement.)

March 6 (Reuters) - Gekoplast SA :

* Funds managed by TFI Capital Partners and TFI Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I reduce stake in the company to 84 pct from 88.4 pct

* CP Investment Closed-End Investment Fund and Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I lower stake in company via sales of 230,000 and purchase of 13,115 of Gekoplast’s shares Source text for Eikon:

* An undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member sells 230,000 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.80 zlotys ($2) per share

* Another undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member buys 13,115 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.79 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7878 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.