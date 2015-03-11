FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Q4 EBIT up to DKK 114 mln
#Beverages - Brewers
March 11, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Q4 EBIT up to DKK 114 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10(Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S :

* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($193.80 million) versus 1.43 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 114 million crowns versus 111 million crowns year ago

* Said would propose distribution of dividend of 34 crowns per share for 2014

* Said structural declines may be expected in certain segments of the beverage market

* Sees 2015 net revenue at between 5.90 billion and 6.10 billion crowns

* Sees 2015 EBITDA at between 1.10 billion and 1.20 billion crowns, and EBIT at between 790 million and 890 million crowns

* Said proposes implementation of a one to five share split - denomination from 10 crowns to 2 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.9663 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
