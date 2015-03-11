FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vousse Corp modifies financial terms of Hedonai deal
March 11, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vousse Corp modifies financial terms of Hedonai deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Vousse Corp SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Vousse and Nazca had changed the terms of payment and loan agreement of the acquisition of Hedonai Estetica Integral SL, reached through its unit Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL

* The new agreement considers possibility of a cash discount of 1 million euros ($1.07 million) for prompt payment if the closing date is brought forward to July

* The loan granted to Hedonai has increased to 0.9 million euros from 0.5 million euros and may be increased by additional 0.6 million euros under the same terms as the original agreement, extending the maturity by Dec. 31, 2016

* Non-monetary capital increase consisting of issuance of 81 million shares has been fully subscribed for 810,000 euros

* Monetary capital increase has been partially subscribed for 49,997 euros (4.2 million new shares to be issued)

* To propose contrasplit in proportion of 1 new share for each 150 shares

Source text: bit.ly/1EVskbx Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9355 euros Gdynia Newsroom

